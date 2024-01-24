Highly Specialised Lead Cardiac Physiologist | Full Time | Spire Hull and East Riding |Band 7



Spire Hull and East Riding is looking for an experienced Cardiac Physiologist to join their Cardiology Department and work alongside the best consultants in the region.

The hospital provides cardiac procedures for both inpatient and outpatients. In the role you will be working very closely with your team of cardiac physiologists, cardiac consultants and nursing staff. You will contribute to the implementation of cardiac services and apply patient technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment. You will promote excellent care and always strive for quality improvement. You will provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information and this will develop your own knowledge and skills and those of your team.



Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital is based in Anlaby, near Humber Bridge and the hospital provides care for patients across East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire. Our hospital offers a range of services and procedures including orthopaedic, general surgery, weight loss surgery, eye surgery and cosmetic surgery. Other services include, radiology - MRI and CT and physiotherapy. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, we work with the very best medical professionals and our colleagues are an attentive and highly experienced team.



Working times will be between 08:00-21:00 Monday to Friday

0800-17:00 Saturdays





Duties and Responsibilities



Perform cardiac investigations, which are complex and non-routine

Detail oriented thinking, interpersonal skills and technological aptitude

Assess patient's health and wellbeing across a complex and changing caseload

Plan deliver and evaluate care to meet individual's health and wellbeing needs

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

Who we're looking for



Degree in clinical physiology cardiology or equivalent

2 years post graduate experience

Echocardiography or electrophysiology experienced desired

BSE accreditation / BHRS is desired

Must have basic and complex Cardiac Physiology experience

RCCP/AHCS Registration

Immediate Life Support Qualification

Advanced Life Support Qualification

Evidence of continual professional development in relevant short courses

Benefits



We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:



35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.