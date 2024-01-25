Recovery Team Lead | Theatre | Salary depending on experience | Warrington

Spire Cheshire has an exciting opportunity for a Recovery Team Lead, to join our well-established theatre team. You will provide exemplary planned care for patients requiring postoperative care while managing a team.

You will also ensure the team delivers effective patient care by providing appropriate clinical and managerial leadership, maximising effective recovery utilisation. This is a full-time role working 37.5 hours per week over 3 or 4 days with on-calls during the week and on weekends.

At Spire Cheshire Hospital, we provide outstanding personalised care for our patients and are extremely proud to be rated as Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). We offer fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities;

As Recovery Team Leader you will be overseeing a small team and will be supported by both a Theatre Manager and a Deputy as well as a team of other Team Leads. Working as part of this friendly and supportive team you can expect to assist patients undergoing a variety of elective procedures.

You will be passionate about service improvement, driven to succeed within your career. We encourage and reinforce your interest in development and progression and offer fully funded courses whilst being fully supported by your Theatre Manager, Deputy Manager and Senior Management Team.

Support the Theatre Manger to lead, teach, counsel and appraise staff to ensure development needs are identified and met. Implement personal development plans to meet ongoing development needs.

Supervise and educate junior staff, RGN's, ODP's and carry out clinical supervision.

Contribute to the overall advancement of the Operating Department to promote excellence in clinical care.

Act as a role model, demonstrating high levels of clinical expertise, leading, managing and delivering excellence in clinical care.

Be responsible for the assessment of care needs and the development, implementation and evaluation of programmes of care for patients to ensure delivery of a high standard of care on every shift.

Assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing.

Work alongside Theatre Administrator to ensure equipment and implants required for surgeries are booked in a timely manner

Liaise with Company Representatives as and when necessary to provide support to surgeons and staff

Who we're looking for:

Registered Nurse or Operating Department Practitioner with current NMC/HCPC registration, no restrictions or conditions to practice

Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

Previous leadership experience would be an advantage; however we offer award winning training and CPD

At least 2 years Recovery experience

Mentorship qualification

Ability to manage complex cases.

Good understanding of financial budgets is desirable.

You must be passionate and driven and be able to demonstrate your dynamic thinking.

Working Hours: 37.5 hours per week over 3 or 4 days. Varied shifts across Monday-Saturday, No nights

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: 22/02/2024 If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving on or 07710855095.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.