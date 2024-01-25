Theatre Manager | Spire Regency | Permanent | Full Time | Competitive salary dependent on experience | Band 8 equivalent

Spire Regency has an exciting opportunity for a Theatre Manager to join their dedicated, experienced, and innovative team on a permanent basis.

Spire Regency Hospital is situated off the A537 just outside Macclesfield town centre, we're a first choice hospital for patients in Cheshire, Derbyshire, Staffordshire and Greater Manchester.

The Hospital consists of 2 outpatient areas, 2 ward areas with 24 single ensuite rooms. There are also 2 laminar flow operating theatres - and a dedicated endoscopy unit.

Duties and responsibilities



As the Theatre Manager you will be responsible for the safe running and management of our theatres, including 2 theatres and an endoscopy suite. Our specialities include but are not limited to orthopaedics, general surgery, urology, and ophthalmology. You will also be responsible for the sterile service department which is on site. This is a managerial role however there would be an expectation for you to be clinical where required. You will monitor and assist in the delivery of patient care and provide appropriate clinical and managerial leadership throughout the department. You will act as a role model and mentor to clinical staff providing advice and support to others to promote good practice consistent best practice and Spire Healthcare's policies. You will encourage, develop and enhance the skills and knowledge of others and self. You will ensure that Clinical Governance and Risk management are embedded within daily practice and promote excellence.



Who we're looking for

You will be a qualified nurse or ODP with a valid pin with no conditions or restrictions.

You will be a minimum of 6 years' experience of working within theatres and experience in a management role.

Experience with quality improvement projects

If you have undergone extra training within your role, either in a speciality or leadership capacity this is desirable but not essential.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free Onsite Car Park



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue.

From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker on 07525887973 or e-mail

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications