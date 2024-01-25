Imaging/Radiology Manager | Imaging Department | Competitive Salary plus excellent benefits, depending on experience | Bristol | Permanent | Full Time



Spire Bristol are now recruiting an experienced Imaging/Radiology Manager to lead the team in the Imaging Department.

The Imaging Manager will provide imaging services to patients under agreed clinical referral criteria and clinical protocols as well as a diagnostic referral service for members of the medical profession.

Duties and responsibilities

1. Lead the radiology service against Spire key performance indicators, ensuring the efficient running of the department.

2. Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire Policies.

3. Develop own knowledge and skills and contribute to the development of others.

4. Promote best practice in health & safety and security.

5. Maintain a high level of service.

6. Promote people's equality, diversity and rights.

7. Apply correct use of technology.

8. Adhere to all relevant healthcare standards and manage issues of governance and risk effectively.

9. To ensure that effective systems are in place to manage stocks according to financial instructions, efficient utilisation, intelligent ordering and to work closely with the Finance Manager to ensure compliance with the above.

10. Ensure all audits/reviews of the departments and their performance are undertaken and implement action plans in response to findings.

11. To develop the marketing of the imaging service and deliver against targets. This will include responsibility for attracting Consultants to the service.

12. Promote and maintain a close working relationship with external organisations to ensure standardisation and sharing of best practice.

13. To ensure that Clinical Governance and risk management are embedded within daily practice.

Who we're looking for

- Diploma or Degree in Radiography

- HCPC Registration

- Evidence of substantial CPD in management and other clinically related and relevant subjects

- Previous experience in an imaging department at a senior level.

- Experience of leading a team.

- Competent across a range of diagnostic imaging skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge

- Evidence of success in working in partnership with Consultants to explore and challenge existing practices while maintaining and enhancing services and standards

- Demonstrable skills of financial awareness and management with the need to balance the provision of quality care while maintaining a business focus

- Knowledge of appropriate standards and external bodies, such as the Care Quality Commission

- Auditing skills across clinical standards and departments

- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

- Highly numerate and literate

- Able to work in a commercial environment while maintaining safe standards.

- IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products

- Able to demonstrate an understanding of health policy and professional health agendas

- Ability to deal with difficult and sensitive issues in a supportive and professional manner to effect positive outcomes

- Able to deal effectively with challenging situations and challenging individuals

- Flexible approach to work and working patterns

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

About Us

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.

















