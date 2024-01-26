Team Leader - Night Shifts

£14.56 per hour plus benefits

Full-time hours



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Lakeview Grange is a luxurious 55 bedded residential and dementia care home based in Chichester, West Sussex.



The Night Team Leader works hands on within the home and is responsible for the overall supervision and success of teams being managed. The Team Leader will be responsible for ensuring excellence in resident care, providing outreach and support to families. You will facilitate ongoing training and educational opportunities for the team within your remit. This is not a supernumerary role however time will be given for management tasks. The Team Leader role is a succession role for those interested into developing into Deputy Managers of the future.



Alongside the Deputy Manager you will co-ordinate the resident assessment process, ensuring involvement of the resident in identifying needs and preferences, and integration of all information into the care plan.



You will work hands-on with the team to ensure the appropriate levels of care are in place always. Flexibility in working hours is required and you will play a part in duty management cover.



The Team Leader also delivers and manages the Medication administration processes, ensuring robust auditing procedures including those surrounding pharmacy processes, and identify any training needs.



We offer competitive hourly pay, paid breaks, uniform and paid DBS along with additional company benefits. We also provide a comprehensive induction, support and training and encourage career development.



Essential for this role:

NVQ 3 essential, NVQ 4 in Care and Registered Managers Award or QCF Level 4 Diploma in Management (Desirable but not essential)

Two years' experience in long-term care or similar industry

Experience of planning, implement, evaluate and clearly document care delivery

Experience of working with older people.