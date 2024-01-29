Clinical Pharmacist | Pharmacy | Band 7/8a depending on experience | Brentwood | Full Time | No nights

Spire Hartswood Hospital are looking for a Clinical Pharmacist to join their Pharmacy Department. This is an excellent opportunity for a Pharmacist to gain hospital experience and knowledge and to develop in a very supportive environment. Newly qualified Pharmacists will be considered. Opportunities to be trained in Oncology. Saturday working included.

We are pleased to be offering a £3000 joining bonus for direct applications accepted before the 31st March 2024.



Spire Hartswood Hospital is a 49 bed hospital with 4 theatres and offers a comprehensive range of services and facilities. Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care

Duties and responsibilities

To provide an exemplary pharmacy service in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and clinical requirements

To provide advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines

To advise the hospital and its departments on the safe management of medicines, ensuring compliance with current legislation and professional standards

To promote a multidisciplinary, patient focused approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service

Contribute to the development of the pharmacy service and medicine management improvements across the hospital striving to achieve outstanding

Be flexible in your role to meet the demands of the pharmacy service.

Who we're looking for

You must be a qualified Pharmacist with a valid GPHC registration.

Ideally has hospital experience but not essential.

Be willing to be trained in Oncology.

Excellent communication skills.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850 725333 or email

