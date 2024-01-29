Registered Nurse (Outpatients)

Outpatient Nurse | Outpatients | Band 5 | Redbridge, Ilford | Full time I No nights

Spire London East Hospital has an exciting opportunity for an Outpatient Staff Nurse to join our experienced nursing team. The successful candidate will be able to grow and develop their career within a modern and supportive environment. This is a full-time role working 37.5 hours per week, between 08:00am - 21:00pm on a rota, including some Saturdays.

Spire London East Hospital (formerly Spire Roding) is located in Redbridge, on the borders of East London and Essex. We offer comprehensive private hospital services, ranging from outpatient clinics and physiotherapy to surgery and diagnostic tests in a relaxed, clean and comfortable environment.

Duties and responsibilities

To provide exemplary planned care for patients and assist in the management and organisation of care provision in a variety of hospital settings. To work directly alongside the Consultants. The Outpatient Nurse will Chaperone and assist Consultants during patient examinations and minor surgical procedures. You will be joining an already established team who have a great working environment and numerous training opportunities that will help you develop your potential.

Who we're looking for

Current NMC Registration.

Previous Outpatient or surgical experience would be desirable

Previous experience with assisting in Minor Ops and wound care experience would be preferable

Phlebotomy trained.

Minimum of 6 months post registration.

Passion for providing clinically excellent care.

Willingness to grow, develop, be flexible and innovate in their practice.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free car park close by

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850 725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.