Anaesthetic and Recovery Lead

Anaesthetic and Recovery Team Leader | Theatres | Band 6/7 equivalent |Spire Regency | Macclesfield | Full Time

Spire Regency is now recruiting an Anaesthetic and Recovery Team Leader to join their warm and friendly team.

Spire Regency Hospital is recruiting a highly motivated and experienced Scrub OPD or Nurse to join our high performing Theatre Team. This your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.

Spire Regency Hospital is situated off the A537 just outside Macclesfield town centre, we're a first choice hospital for patients in Cheshire, Derbyshire, Staffordshire and Greater Manchester.

The Hospital consists of 2 outpatient areas, 2 ward areas with 24 single ensuite rooms. There are also 2 laminar flow operating theatres - and a dedicated endoscopy unit.

Duties and responsibilities

Working as part of this friendly and supportive team you will be expected to promote experienced and professional leadership to the anaesthetic and recovery team and be responsible for the effective first line management of anaesthetic and recovery practitioners, ensuring standards, skills and education is maintained in accordance with codes of practice.

Act as a role model, demonstrating high levels of clinical expertise, leading, managing and delivering excellence in clinical care

Act as a Theatre Co-ordinator alongside the Scrub Team Leader and Deputy Theatre Manager

Practice as member of the multi-disciplinary team in anaesthetics and recovery

Support the Theatre Manger to lead, teach, counsel and appraise staff to ensure development needs are identified and met. Implement personal development plans to meet ongoing development needs

Contribute to the overall advancement of the Operating Department to promote excellence in clinical care

Ensure that all practice and professional activity meets with NMC and HCPC codes of conduct through effective clinical leadership be able to inspire, motivate, and empower others.

Act as a role model with regards to attitude, conduct, and presentation

Be responsible for the assessment of anaesthetic and recovery care needs and the development, implementation and evaluation of programmes of care for patients to ensure delivery of a high standard of care on every shift

In conjunction with the Theatre Manger ensure all practitioners are aware of and work within Spire policies to ensure that safe working practices are maintained at all times. Also promote changes to working practices within own areas

Undertake clinical audit within and out of the operating department to ensure development of evidence based practice

Attend and participate in departmental and inter departmental meetings to ensure developments and notices are communicated to appropriate personnel

Maintain accurate, legible and up to date records

Who we're looking for

An interest in development and progression is encouraged and reinforced, offering the opportunity to complete the surgical first assist course and specialise within the surgical areas on offer. Our onsite education team will keep you up to date with BLS and ILS and you will be provided with your ALS training.

You will be a HCPC registered ODP or an NMC registered Nurse with anaesthetic and recovery experience

Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

At least 3 to 4 years post qualification experience

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker on 07525887973 or e-mail

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications