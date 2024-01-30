Bank Mammographer

Bank Mammographer | Mammography | Bank | Competitive hourly rate | Brentwood

Spire Wellesley Hospital have a great opportunity for a Bank Mammographer to join our experienced Imaging team. This is a bank position, required to cover some evening clinics 4pm - 8pm.

Spire Wellesley offers comprehensive private hospital services in a comfortable and relaxed environment to patients from across Essex. We believe it's our people that really set us apart from the very best medical professionals, to our attentive and highly experienced support staff.

The Wellesley has 3 Theatres (2 laminar flow) and an endoscopy unit, a 33 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Bariatrics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology and ENT. We have recently completed a Theatre refurbishment to further upgrade our theatre environment and bringing cutting edge technology to our hospital.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide highly skilled and specialised Mammograms for patients within the radiographic department

Producing mammograms to an optimum diagnostic quality.

Communicating with the radiography team members and liaising with other disciplinary teams

Keeping accurate records and updating records when needed

Ensuring a high standard of patient care is maintained throughout.

Who we're looking for:

Be HCPC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions.

UK Mammography Accreditation qualification.

Have a minimum of 1 year Mammography experience.

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care, strong communication skills.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite parking.

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.