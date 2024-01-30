Bank Registered Nurse - Wards | Bristol | Competitive rates of pay | Free Parking

Spire Bristol Hospital is recruiting for a Registered Nurse to join the bank and provide exemplary planned care for patients.

Duties and responsibilities:

The assessment of health and well being needs

Addressing individual's health and well being needs

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

Develop a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security

Support and enable equality, diversity and rights

Maintain and support the use of efficient use of physical and financial resources

Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI

.Who we're looking for:

NMC Registered Nurse

Working as a practitioner in and across multi disciplinary teams

Excellent communication skills

Experience in the independent sector

Benefits:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.