Practice Nurse, Ipswich

Permanent, Flexible Hours, NHS Pension, Training and Development

Do you have experience as a Practice Nurse in a Primary Care setting? If so, keep reading!

A GP surgery in Ipswich is on the lookout for an experienced Practice Nurse to join their friendly, hard-working team on a permanent basis. The surgery in question is looking for a Practice Nurse for full-time hours. However, they are able to consider part-time applications.

The perfect candidate would:

Have experience in Chronic Disease Management (e.g. Diabetes, Asthma, COPD, CHD).

Feel comfortable running their own clinics in Cytology, Baby and Travel Immunisations, Dressing and Wound Care, Family Planning, and More .

. Feel comfortable working in a fast-paced environment.

Have prior GP experience.

Have experience with System One.

In return, the surgery can provide a competitive pay dependent on experience, a generous annual leave package, NHS Pension, and more! The surgery also encourages continual professional development and will be on hand to support you with this.

You may be required to work across multiple sites (all in IP1), with parking available on all sites. The practices themselves are Training Practices, offering training days, learning lunches, progression, and much more!

The successful candidate would be joining a close-knit team of Practice Nurse and Healthcare Assistants, who all provide support to one another to work through a patient list of around 30000.

This is an exciting and new opportunity, and the successful candidate will have longevity within the role. The surgeries themselves encourage informal visits before formally accepting a role to get a feel for the team. You will be in new-build bespoke clinical buildings (est. move 2025) with a fresh team and generous resources; you really do not want to miss out on this exclusive opportunity!

The surgery is looking for someone to join their team ASAP! Are you interested? If so, APPLY NOW or call 01142757421 and ask for Dec!

About Chase

Chase Medical is a Primary care Specialist Agency of Primary Care staff focusing on helping both permanent and locum staff and we are currently working with approximately 60% of practices around the UK. We've developed fantastic relationships with a wide variety of medical centres and as such have fantastic, exclusive opportunities for our staff!

Joining Chase Medical for either permanent or locum work offers fantastic benefits including:

Shift Flexibility - No minimum number of hours, you only work what you want if you sign up with us for locum work.

- No minimum number of hours, you only work what you want if you sign up with us for locum work. Plenty of locum shifts available to book in advance.

High volumes of suitable locum work on a regular basis.

Great CPD opportunities.

Quick, easy joining service - Friendly staff and a fantastic agency service.

So, whether you're looking for a new direction in your Practice Nursing career, or if you're looking for ad-hoc locum work near you, make sure you call Chase Medical today!

Applying is quick and easy! Send across your CV to declan.campbell@chase-medical.com, or call 0114 275 7421 and ask for Declan.