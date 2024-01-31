Bank Sterile Services Technician | Spire Leeds Hospital, Roundhay | Private Hospital



Spire Leeds Hospital are recruiting for a Bank Sterile Services Technician to join their dedicated and friendly Sterile Services Team.



This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.

Duties and responsibilities;

Undertake routine tasks related to individual's health and well-being.

Checking correct instruments are on trays pre and post decontamination.

Pack linen/instruments/consumables for sterilisation.

Complete tracking systems accurately.

Monitor repairs of instruments

Checking functioning of sterilising and decontamination equipment according to manufacturer's instructions

Physical tasks including heavy lifting will also be required.



Who we're looking for

- Previous experience is not required as full training is provided but previous experience in a similar or healthcare setting is highly desired

- Good communication skills.

- Qualification in Decontamination is desirable but not essential.

- Basic awareness of health & safety and hygiene.

- Mandatory training including infection control (Desirable)

- Decontamination and equipment and medical devices competences (Desirable)

- Equipment and medical devices competence (Desirable)



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.



We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.