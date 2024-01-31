Bank Sterile Services Technician | Spire Leeds Hospital, Roundhay | Private Hospital
Spire Leeds Hospital are recruiting for a Bank Sterile Services Technician to join their dedicated and friendly Sterile Services Team.
This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.
Duties and responsibilities;
- Undertake routine tasks related to individual's health and well-being.
- Checking correct instruments are on trays pre and post decontamination.
- Pack linen/instruments/consumables for sterilisation.
- Complete tracking systems accurately.
- Monitor repairs of instruments
- Checking functioning of sterilising and decontamination equipment according to manufacturer's instructions
- Physical tasks including heavy lifting will also be required.
Who we're looking for
- Previous experience is not required as full training is provided but previous experience in a similar or healthcare setting is highly desired
- Good communication skills.
- Qualification in Decontamination is desirable but not essential.
- Basic awareness of health & safety and hygiene.
- Mandatory training including infection control (Desirable)
- Decontamination and equipment and medical devices competences (Desirable)
- Equipment and medical devices competence (Desirable)
Benefits
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.
We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.