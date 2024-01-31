Bank Pharmacist | Pharmacy | Private Hospital | Competitive pay | Flexible working | Bristol | Free on-site parking

Spire Bristol Hospital has an opportunity for an experienced and capable Clinical Pharmacist to join our bank. This role is ideally suited to someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service within hospital settings.



Although this is a bank role, regular shifts will be available - Monday-Friday 9am - 5pm and Saturday 8am - 2pm

Spire Bristol Hospital is the largest private hospital in the South West, offering fast access to a broad range of treatments and services including complex surgery and a Children and Young People's Service. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.



Duties and responsibilities

- The provision of an exemplary pharmacy service, in accordance with current legislation, clinical requirements and accepted professional and ethical standards

- The provision of advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients whilst ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines.

- To advise on the safe management of medicines to the hospital and it's departments, whilst staying compliant with current legislation and professional standards

- Promoting a patient focused multidisciplinary approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service.

Who we're looking for

- Be GPHC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Be a qualified Pharmacist - newly qualified candidates and those from community/GP backgrounds will be considered

- Clinical diploma desirable

- Communication/organised/role model/showcase excellent patient care etc.

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

About Us

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.
















