Team Leader - Cardiology Cath Lab Nurse | Bristol | Competitive Salary plus fantastic benefits | Full Time & Permanent | Mon-Fri, 4 shifts per week 8am-6pm | Free Parking



Spire Bristol has an exciting opportunity for a Team Leader to join & lead their Cardiology Cath Lab Nursing Team.

This role will be to assist the Cardiology Services Managers in the running of the Cath Lab on a day to day basis



Examples of Duties (job description available if required):

- Working alongside cardiology services managers and cardiology outpatient team leader in the running of cardiac cath lab services.

- Experienced in all cardiac cath lab procedures so as to facilitate teaching and development of cath lab nurses in scrubbing and circulating. Cath lab procedures at Spire Bristol: EPS/ complex AF ablations, pacing, PCIs, CTOs, PFO/ASD, TAVI and TMVr

- Assist in pre-assessment of cath lab patients



Who we're looking for:

- Must hold a relevant Degree (BSc Hons) or equivalent (minimum qualification) - Essential

- Registration with the NMC - Essential

- Evidence of post registration nursing in cardiology - Essential

- ILS trained - Essential

- ALS trained - Desirable

- Experience of clinical leadership e.g. developing peers - Desirable

- Trained on MS Office and other relevant packages - Desirable

- Willing to work flexible patterns e.g. evenings/Saturdays/ on call#



Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together



Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard