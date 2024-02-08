Pathology Manager | Pathology | Full Time | Permanent | Leeds - LS8

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Pathology Manager to join our busy Pathology Team based at Spire Leeds.

Spire Leeds Hospital, located in Roundhay, Leeds, has been treating patients for almost 30 years. We are the region's largest private hospital in terms of the range of services we offer and the number of consultants we work with. The hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres, a sterile services department, a dedicated endoscopy suite, and a diagnostic and imaging department with an MRI and CT scanner. There are outpatient and physiotherapy departments providing services six days per week

Duties and responsibilities

To organise, manage and develop the pathology services within Spire Leeds Hospital and support the provision of pathology services for spoke site Hospitals at Spire.

To liaise with the Laboratory Consultants, Hospital Management team and the Spire Healthcare pathology management team, to ensure the provision of a ISO 15189 compliant pathology service in an efficient and cost effective manner at the host hospital where the Hub laboratory is sited, spoke sites of supported hospitals and third party customers

Who we're looking for

- Honours Degree in Biomedical Science or equivalent which would allow individual to be eligible for Associate Membership of the Institute of Biomedical Science

- Biomedical Scientist with the Health & Care Professions Council.

- Substantial management performance across a clinical team.

- Working within a performance driven culture while maintaining safe standards.

- Meeting financial and budgetary targets.

- Management, motivation and development of the clinical team.

- Evidence of implementing continuous improvement initiatives.

- Supporting the commercial development of pathology services locally

- Actively creating new business opportunities to support sales and profit targets

- HR policies and procedures, particularly Performance Review

- Business Development skills e.g. creation of business cases

- Root Cause Analysis.

- Coaching and leadership skills

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

