Pre-Operative Assessment Deputy Team Leader

Pre-Assessment Deputy Team Leader | Clinical | Full Time | Permanent | Leeds - LS8

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Pre Assessment Deputy Team Leader to join our pre assessment department on a full time permanent basis.

Duties and responsibilities

This is a key patient safety role within Spire - The post holder will be responsible for leading and developing the Pre-operative assessment (POA) service ensuring safe and effective pre-operative care. Ideally, they will be able to demonstrate an advanced level of assessment skills with analysis of clinical findings to determine fitness to proceed to surgery.

Develop practice in the assessment of health and well being needs.

Develop practice in addressing individual's health and well being needs

Provide and receive complex , sensitive or contentious information.

Develop own knowledge and practice and assist others to continually professionally develop.

Develop a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security.

Enable people to exercise their rights and promote their equality and diversity.

Undertake Human Resource activities for all members of the team.

Develop strategies and policies for service improvement and improve quality.

Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practice.

Determine the effective use of physical and financial resources.

Who we're looking for

Qualified Registered Nurse with no restrictions on NMC Pin

Pre Assessment Qualification desirable

Evidence of substantial post registration continual professional development in management and other clinically related and relevant subjects desirable

Management, motivation and development of teams in particular a track record of successfully applying performance management.

Evidence of management of change and supporting strategic management initiatives.

Supporting the commercial development of clinical services including supporting the creation of new business and innovative opportunities.

Planning and Organisation

Problem Solving and Continuous Improvement

Communication and Influencing

Working Collaboratively

Passion for Customers

Business Development skills e.g. creation of business cases

Understanding of marketing products and services

HR policies and procedures, particularly Performance Review

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on