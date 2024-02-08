Perioperative Practitioner |Scrub | Horley | Band 5/6 depending on experience | £3,000 joining bonus (T&C apply) Full Time 37.5 hours a week



Spire Gatwick Park are looking for an enthusiastic and dynamic Scrub Nurse to join their team. This is an exciting opportunity to gain experience in one of the UK's leading Private Healthcare Providers.



You will have the opportunity to work alongside some of the regions most experienced Consultants, covering a varied and diverse caseload across general, orthopaedic, gynaecology and urology. Full training is available to allow you to broaden your experience across our surgical specialities and career development is readily available including the option to complete the SFA course.

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments that can be personalised to your needs



We believe it's our people that really set us apart, from the very best medical professionals, to our attentive and highly experienced support staff.

Duties and responsibilities

- Assist in scrubbing for Consultant led surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism, such as orthopaedics, cosmetics, gynae and ENT to name a few.

- You will assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

- Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, peri-operative risks and their well being.

Who we're looking for

- Qualified ODP/Scrub Nurse.

- NMC or HCPC registered with no restrictions on your pin.

- Orthopaedic experience would be highly desirable.

- At least 2 years scrub experience.

- Have been employed in a surgical/Theatre setting.

- You will be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment.

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Penny Lawless on



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.