Bank Perioperative Practitioner - Recovery

Perioperative Practitioner - Recovery | Bank | Bushey, Watford | Flexible hours | Excellent supportive team

Spire Bushey Hospital have a fantastic opportunity for a Perioperative Practitioner with experience in Recovery to join our Bank team.

Spire Bushey Hospital is one of North London and Hertfordshire's leading private hospitals, with an excellent reputation for delivering high-quality private hospital treatment. The hospital offers a premium service in key areas of complex healthcare including orthopaedics, neuro spinal, general surgery and gynaecology. Spire Bushey Hospital forms part of a 4-site portfolio and is supported by and works alongside Spire Bushey Diagnostic Centre, Elstree Cancer Centre and Spire Pathology Centre - based on Centennial Park in Elstree - just 5 minutes from the main hospital site.

Duties and Responsibilities:

- Supporting in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs in an extremely busy department

- Prepping the recovery bays and of course, looking after patients after their surgery

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

- Promoting best practice and contributing towards quality improvements

Who we're looking for

- Be NMC/HCPC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Have a minimum of 2 years recovery experience (desirable)

- You will be an enthusiastic, dedicated team player and also used to working with minimum supervision

- ALS and Airway Maintenance certifications would be desirable, though not essential - Training opportunities are available

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Free onsite parking

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

