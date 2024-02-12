Bank Surgical Care Practitioner | SCP | Bank, competitive hourly rate | Orthopaedic | Southend on Sea | Full Time

Spire Wellesley Hospital based in Southend are on the lookout for a Bank Surgical Care Practitioner with Orthopaedic experience. You will be an advanced level independent practitioner and work autonomously, using expert advanced clinical skills, to diagnose, treat and discharge patients under the care of Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Spire Wellesley Hospitals has 3 Theatres (2 laminar flow) and an endoscopy unit, a 33 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Bariatrics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology and ENT. We have had a recent Theatre refurbishment to further upgrade our theatre environment and bringing cutting edge technology to our hospital.

Duties and responsibilities

To be professionally and legally responsible and accountable for all aspects of professional activity.

To complete full patient assessments and clerking of new admissions including prescribing medication and completing accurate documentation

To assess patients against anticipated clinical progression, recognising variation and commencing additional treatment and care as required

To provide expert clinical advice ensuring patients receive the most appropriate care based on their clinical need

Who we're looking for

Registered healthcare professional on appropriate part of NMC/HCPC register

Substantial broad experience including Orthopaedic experience. Orthopaedic experience is essential.

Completed accredited MSc in Surgical Care Practice or equivalent Level 7 education with demonstrable core and area specific clinical competence.

Proven ability to work with minimal supervision

Excellent interpersonal skills with high standards of written and oral communication

Excellent organisational skills

Experience of /ability to lead and implement change

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or e-mail

