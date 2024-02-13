Oncology Nurse

Chemotherapy Nurse | Monday to Friday | No Weekends or Nights | Full training including Chemotherapy course can be offered|

This is an exciting opportunity for a registered Nurse to join our Chemotherapy unit. We can offer some fantastic training and therefore can consider either an experienced Chemotherapy Nurse or an experienced Registered Nurse with an interest in learning.

You will work within our 6 pod unit, following the entire patient journey from diagnosis through treatment, working very closely with our Oncologists. We work Monday - Friday but we are flexible to consider specific working patterns if required for the right person.

Spire Bushey Hospital is one of North London and Hertfordshire's leading private hospitals, with an excellent reputation for delivering high-quality private hospital treatment. The hospital offers a premium service in key areas of complex healthcare including orthopaedics, neuro spinal, general surgery and gynaecology. Spire Bushey Hospital forms part of a 4-site portfolio and is supported by and works alongside Spire Bushey Diagnostic Centre, Elstree Cancer Centre and Spire Pathology Centre - based on Centennial Park in Elstree - just 5 minutes from the main hospital site.

Duties and responsibilities

The provision of exemplary planned care for patients and assisting in the management and organisation of care provision in a range of hospital settings.

To work in tandem with the Consultants in an oncology and haematology setting.

To chaperone and assist Consultants during patient examinations and any minor surgical procedures.

You will be joining a well-established team, who have a strong working environment and will have access to numerous training opportunities that will enable you to further develop your potential.

To administer cytotoxic treatment and supportive treatments to patients within the cancer pathway.

Who we're looking for

NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Chemotherapy experience is desirable however if not, a willingness to train is essential

Have a certified chemotherapy course qualification is desirable

Excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care.

Benefits:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Louise on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications