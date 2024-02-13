General Radiographer | Imaging | Bushey | Full Time- 37.5 hours -working shifts across Monday to Sunday with occasional on call required

Spire Bushey Hospital is recruiting for a full time General Radiographer. This role would suit either an experienced Radiographer who wants to take their career to the next level, or a junior/newly qualified Radiographer looking for their first position.

Here at Spire Bushey, you can expect effective support from your Manager and Team Leaders and extensive training and development to support career aspirations. You will work alongside dedicated and specialised Consultants with established pedigrees to give the best outcomes to our patients

Spire Bushey Hospital is one of North London and Hertfordshire's leading private hospitals, with an excellent reputation for delivering high-quality private hospital treatment. The hospital offers a premium service in key areas of complex healthcare including orthopaedics, neuro spinal, general surgery and gynaecology. Spire Bushey Hospital forms part of a 4-site portfolio and is supported by and works alongside Spire Bushey Diagnostic Centre, Elstree Cancer Centre and Spire Pathology Centre - based on Centennial Park in Elstree - just 5 minutes from the main hospital site

Duties and responsibilities

Providing highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients and to make informed decisions on the diagnostic imaging required

Communicate appropriately with others involved in the care of the patient

Ensure that Spire radiology procedures are implemented and maintained

Identify with the Imaging Manager the risks and priorities when improving the x-ray service, making constructive suggestions for improvement

To efficiently manage a busy workload. Demonstrate communication and time management skills with the ability to effectively prioritise while providing high quality care to our patients

Who we're looking for:

HCPC registered with no restriction on practice

Degree (BSc Honours in Radiography or equivalent qualification)

Be able to manage a case load

Previous NHS experience as a qualified Radiographer would be desirable

Proven ability to work effectively in a multi-disciplinary team environment and independently as required

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Louise Tankard on m

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

