Pharmacy Technician- Private Healthcare

Pharmacy Technician | Full time-Monday to Friday 8:30am to 17:30pm with 1 Saturday per month 9:00-13:00 | Salary-dependent on experience | Southampton

Spire Southampton Hospital has an exciting and rewarding full time opportunity for a GPhC registered Pharmacy Technician. The successful applicant will work as a part of team that provides exemplary specialist technical service to support the pharmacy department and other areas of the hospital that stock medicines. The successful person is expected to work within own level of competence and in accordance with current legislation.

Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments

Duties and responsibilities:

- Provide advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines

- Advise the hospital and its departments on the safe management & use of medicines, ensuring compliance with current legislation and professional standards

- Assist in delivering the specialist pharmacy service of oncology

- To promote a multidisciplinary, patient focused approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service

- Assist in delivering pharmaceutical care to meet patients health and wellbeing needs

- Assist in assessing people's health and wellbeing within the context of their medicines

- Be involved in the movement and management of medicine

Who we're looking for:

- You will hold a B Tech National Certificate in Pharmaceutical Sciences or City & Guilds of London Institute in Dispensing Technicians Certificate or Scottish/National Vocational Qualifications (S/NVQ) level 3 in pharmacy services, or equivalent.

- Must be GPhC registered

- Have experience of working in a pharmaceutical department and Competence in a range of pharmaceutical activities with theoretical knowledge acquired during qualification is essential.

- Experience of working in an independent sector hospital pharmaceutical department or working with cytotoxic medicines and dispensing for oncology patients would be advantageous

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please email Sherine Lowers

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.