Bank Pharmacist

Bank Clinical Pharmacist | Southampton| Competitive hourly rates |Part time - Flexible Working

Spire Southampton Hospital has an exciting bank opportunity for a Clinical Pharmacist. This role is ideally suited to someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service within hospital settings.

Our Pharmacists are not solely pharmacy based so you will have the opportunity to interact with patients across various departments to find out their pharmaceutical requirements, review medication history, current prescriptions and relevant clinical data.

Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments

Duties and responsibilities:

Spire Southampton is a great place to develop your skills, because we are always looking for our Pharmacists to keep up to date with the latest developments in prescribing practice. We are regularly broadening the range of clinical services we offer, which brings opportunities for our Pharmacists to advance their knowledge in treating different patient groups, conditions and treatments.

- All our clinical teams are focused on delivering personalized care, and our Pharmacists play a key role in treating patients with empathy and compassion

- You will provide advice and support to consultants, nurses and other clinicians ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines throughout the hospital

- Build strong working relationships with colleagues and consultants and to work together to improve patient outcomes

- Suggest new processes/new equipment to improve health outcomes and increase safety throughout the hospital

Who we're looking for:

- Pharmacists educated to degree level

- Current GPhC registration with a minimum of 1 year post qualifying practice in Hospital settings

- Someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service within a hospital setting

- Excellent communicator as you will interact with patients across various departments to find out their pharmaceutical requirements

- Non-medical prescribing would be advantageous

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sherine Lowers by email @

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications