Advanced Nurse Practitioner

ANP - County Durham GP Surgery

A Good CQC rated GP Surgery in County Durham is looking to hire an ANP to join their team on a permanent, part-time basis. The practice is looking for someone to conduct 15 hours per week over 2 days. The practice is looking for someone with General Practice/Primary Care experience and day to day duties will include but not limited to:

Assessing

Diagnosing

Treating & referring

Seeing Minor Illness/Injury

On the day appointments

What's on Offer?

Up to £30 p/hour (DoE & Skills)

6 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays (pro-rata)

NHS Pension

Free Parking

Good CQC

Permanent Part-Time

Career Progression & Development Opportunities

The practice use System One and their aim is to provide an excellent standard of primary care whilst supporting personal and professional development.

If you are interested in this role and would like some more information, then please contact Sarah on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your up-to-date CV to sarah@chase-medical.com

Chase Medical is a market leader recruitment service that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500!