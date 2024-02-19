Advanced Nurse Practitioner

ANP - County Durham GP Surgery
A Good CQC rated GP Surgery in County Durham is looking to hire an ANP to join their team on a permanent, part-time basis. The practice is looking for someone to conduct 15 hours per week over 2 days. The practice is looking for someone with General Practice/Primary Care experience and day to day duties will include but not limited to:
Assessing
Diagnosing
Treating & referring
Seeing Minor Illness/Injury
On the day appointments
What's on Offer?
Up to £30 p/hour (DoE & Skills)
6 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays (pro-rata)
NHS Pension
Free Parking
Good CQC
Permanent Part-Time
Career Progression & Development Opportunities
The practice use System One and their aim is to provide an excellent standard of primary care whilst supporting personal and professional development.
If you are interested in this role and would like some more information, then please contact Sarah on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your up-to-date CV to sarah@chase-medical.com
Chase Medical is a market leader recruitment service that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500!