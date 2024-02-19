Senior Healthcare Assistant

Senior Healthcare Assistants - Day Shifts

£12.39 per hour - Full-time hours

Paid breaks, DBS & company benefits



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Parkfield Grange, a luxurious 80 bedded residential and dementia care home in Stourbridge.



We are looking for enthusiastic, passionate and reliable Day Senior Care Assistants to be part of our care team looking after our residential and dementia residents.



You will hold or be working towards your NVQ/Diploma Level 3 in Health and Social Care and have a sound knowledge of care legislation including CQC Fundamental Standards. You will have supervisory experience, Medication administration experience (& relevant qualification) as well as being a supportive mentor to the care assistants.



Our team members must have a real passion for care and want to work as part of a close-knit team supporting each other, and wanting to promote choice, individuality and independence to our residents at all times.



We offer a comprehensive induction, support and training and encourage career development.



Person Specification

Physically and medically able to carry out duties and responsibilities with or without assistive aids. NVQ level 3 or equivalent qualification.

Supervisory experience.

Medication Administration experience & relevant qualification.

Team player, self-motivated, proactive, flexible and adaptable.

Ability to organise and prioritise workload and work under pressure.

Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing.