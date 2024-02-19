Belmont Recruitment are currently in search of a Band 6 CPN to work within an NHS Trust in the Hounslow area of West London. This position is a 3 month temporary contract, but extensions will more than likely be offered to the successful candidate.

The successful applicant will work within an Integrated Network Team, specialising in community based mental health support for adults.

The team has been developed to provide:

Simpler, faster access to community-based mental health services and support

Joined-up, personalised treatment and care

An emphasis on mental health, alongside physical health and social needs

Access to a team with diverse skills - working closely with GPs

A wide range of services available within the community

A commitment to reduce inequality of access to services.

The pay rate for this locum role is between £28 - £30 per hour dependant on experience, however this is open for negotiation for someone with years of experience.

Hours:

The role is 37.5 hours a week, Monday – Friday, 9AM – 5PM. This role is available immediately.

Company benefits

Ongoing training

Great development opportunities

24/7 Assistance

Block Bookings Months in advance

Why register?

Free DBS Check

Free Mandatory Online Training Modules

Weekly payroll

Uniform provided

Dedicated consultant

Contact:

This Band 6 CPN role is advertised by Kieran McKay; if you are interested in this position please click above to apply now.