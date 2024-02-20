Sterile Service Department Lead

Sterile Services Lead

Sterile Services Lead | SSD | Theatres | Full time | Redbridge | No nights

Spire London East Hospital are looking for a Sterile Services Lead to head up our fantastic team on a full time basis, working 37.5 hours per week.

Spire London East Hospital (formerly Spire Roding) is located in Redbridge, on the borders of East London and Essex. We offer comprehensive private hospital services, ranging from outpatient clinics and physiotherapy to surgery and diagnostic tests in a relaxed, clean and comfortable environment.

The hospital has 24 inpatient beds and 16 day case rooms called 'pods'. Facilities include four operating theatres, an endoscopy suite, 2 extended recovery unit, pharmacy, x-ray, outpatient and diagnostic facilities.

Duties and responsibilities

To provide the multidisciplinary perioperative team with an exemplary sterile supplies service within the operating theatre suite.

Lead the TSSU team and operationally manage the service ensuring all department staff work within the accreditation systems.

Support the Theatre Manager in the overall management of the healthcare environment.

Who we're looking for.

Sterile Service experience is essential.

Leadership experience is essential.

Flexibility to work on our rota.

Happy with the physical nature of the role. Heavy lifting involved.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.