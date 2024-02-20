Bank Nurse

Getting out of bed with a spring in your step excited that you’re going into work; excited you’re going to a place you love spending time; excited you’re going to spend time with people you call friends is something surely we would all love to experience, right?

Just as important is our quality of life or work-life balance but sometimes it’s just not that easy to achieve when working as a Nurse for a full week. You might need time in the week to look after the kids, support a family member, have study days, take up yoga, or simply want to have quality “me” time. Choosing to work “bank” hours gives you this freedom. It gives you the control over the days you want to work.

Thistle Court Care Home is a care and nursing home located in the peaceful residential area of Ty Canol, close to Cwmbran’s town centre. We are excited to be an integral part of the local community, building relationships throughout Cwmbran. We support and encourage our family members to engage with parts of the community that are important to them; keeping their independence, self-esteem and group solidarity.

Have a read of the below feedback received from Thistle Court Care Homes’ team members and if this excites you, and you feel this is the type of place you would want to spend time in then please call or email and we will talk you through the next easy steps to join our fab team!

“Working at TC has touched my heart and my life in ways that I never realised a job could do.” Charlotte, Team Member

“I love working with people who reflect the passion I feel for the people we care for. I know we make a difference to people's lives.” Tracey, Team Member

Experience:

A valid NMC Pin (RGN or RMN)

To have a genuine passion to care for people

Be able to communicate at all levels

Have good leadership qualities

Benefits:

Excellent Hourly Rate

Paid breaks!

Complimentary meals

Bank Holiday Enhancement

Free DBS

Unlimited access to our Refer a Friend bonus scheme

Full-time, part-time working pattern and bank hours are offered

Automatic enrolment into our pension scheme

Relocation assistance offered

A fully funded CPD accredited training programme

Career progression

Care Practitioner support for all Registered Nurses

A 24/7 specialist welfare help line for guidance and support

If you would like to speak with one of our support advisors, then please apply to this advert and we will endeavour to respond within 24 hours.