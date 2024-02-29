Deputy Director of Clinical Services | Manchester | Full Time| Permanent

Spire Manchester Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a Deputy Director of Clinical Services to join our experienced and dynamic teams, working within a fantastic patient centred focused.

Spire Manchester Hospital is a £65m state-of-the-art healthcare facility offering you the opportunity to work across a wide variety of specialisms. You will be able to develop your clinical skills in a modern and progressive environment. The Manchester team currently consists of over 500 colleagues and we are rapidly expanding as we increase the scope of services we provide across our experienced and dynamic team

Duties and responsibilities:

- Develop practice in the assessment of health and well-being needs.

- Discuss, and agree with colleagues' capabilities and competencies in practice, across the team.

- Compare current practices, trends and developments against appropriate benchmarks.

- Explain clearly to patients whose needs are being assessed own and others' responsibilities and how they inter-relate.

- Identify peoples' health needs through observation discussion and the use of technical assessment methods, obtain informed consent prior to the commencement of the assessment.

- Obtain information on patients' needs within the overall context of their personal and care requirements, follow processes of reasoning which allows optimum outcomes to be achieved.

- Collect, collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment relating to patients' needs, promoting their wellbeing and reducing risks in the short and long term.

- Identify and discuss with colleagues the implication of assessment against the programme of care, enabling them to think through the risks and their effective management and the need for referral to others.

- Provide advice and support on assessment approaches and conclusions to colleagues and others, proactively and on request.



Who we're looking for:

- Proven track record of successfully managing complex Clinical teams

- Positive working relationship with regulators.

- Managing adverse events/incidents.

- Meeting financial and key performance indicators

- Registered Healthcare Professional - NMC or HCPC Registered

- Evidence of substantial post registration, continued professional development in clinically related and relevant subjects

- Competence across a range of clinical, management and leadership skills supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration and further education and development

- Appropriate clinical education to degree or masters level essential

- Senior clinical management experience desirable.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker on 07525887973 or e-mail

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

