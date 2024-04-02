Care Assistant

New Care Home Opening!!

Care Assistants - Day Shifts

£12.14 per hour plus Company Benefits

Full Time Hours



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2024!



Oakley Grange, Warwick - Opening Summer 2024!



Oakley Grange is a luxurious residential and dementia care home based in Warwick offering state-of-the-art facilities, which include 66 large en-suite bedrooms and 5 luxury care suites. The home also features luxurious lounges and dining rooms, an on-site café bar, a cinema and a professional hair and beauty salon.



We are looking for enthusiastic, passionate and reliable carers to be part of the new care team looking after our residential, dementia and nursing residents. We offer competitive hourly pay, paid breaks, uniform and paid DBS along with additional company benefits.



Our team members must have a real passion for care and want to work as part of a close-knit team supporting each other, and wanting to promote choice, individuality and independence to our residents at all times.



We are looking to recruit experienced carers, ideally with an NVQ qualification and with the desire to further their career within our home. We offer a comprehensive induction, mentorship, support and training and encourage career development.



Person Specification

Physically and medically able to carry out duties and responsibilities with or without assistive aids

NVQ level 2 or equivalent qualifications if not willingness to attend

Team player, self-motivated, proactive, flexible and adaptable

Ability to organise and prioritise workload and work under pressure

Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing