Care Assistant
5 hours agoPosted date
5 hours ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Medicine / HealthcareJob categoryMedicine / Healthcare
£12.23 per hour - plus company benefits
Bank Contract
A Top 20 Care Home group 2024!
Leah Lodge based in Blackheath is a 48 bedded beautiful home that cares for dementia residents. We are looking for care assistants to work on an 'as and when' basis to cover annual leave and ad hoc sickness.
You'll be required to create a happy and caring atmosphere which involves providing a wide range of general caring services and duties including personal care. You'll also help in the care of the resident's physical environment and the general day to day activities within the home and to adopt a totally flexible approach and attitude to the challenges and needs of the care role.
Person Specification
- Physically and medically able to carry out duties and responsibilities with or without assistive aids
- NVQ level 2 or equivalent qualifications if not willingness to attend
- Team player, self-motivated, proactive, flexible and adaptable
- Ability to organise and prioritise workload and work under pressure
- Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing
London
