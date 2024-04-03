Care Assistant

£12.23 per hour - plus company benefits

Bank Contract



A Top 20 Care Home group 2024!



Leah Lodge based in Blackheath is a 48 bedded beautiful home that cares for dementia residents. We are looking for care assistants to work on an 'as and when' basis to cover annual leave and ad hoc sickness.



You'll be required to create a happy and caring atmosphere which involves providing a wide range of general caring services and duties including personal care. You'll also help in the care of the resident's physical environment and the general day to day activities within the home and to adopt a totally flexible approach and attitude to the challenges and needs of the care role.



Person Specification

Physically and medically able to carry out duties and responsibilities with or without assistive aids

NVQ level 2 or equivalent qualifications if not willingness to attend

Team player, self-motivated, proactive, flexible and adaptable

Ability to organise and prioritise workload and work under pressure

Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing





