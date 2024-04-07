Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Leeds

If you are an Advanced Nurse Practitioner looking for locum sessions in Leeds, we would be really keen to hear from you!

We are currently working with a General Practice within the area who are looking for Nurse Practitioner cover, and we also have shifts available nationwide across a number of Primary Care settings (including GP surgeries and Walk-in Centres). Picking up locum shifts will allow you to enjoy a flexible work schedule, while boosting your earnings as we offer the competitive rate of £40.50 - £68 per hour (incl. hol.pay).

Working with Chase Medical

Chase Medical is a leading specialist Primary Care recruitment agency, currently working with almost 60% of GP surgeries across the UK, and finding locum and permanent opportunities for Primary Care clinical and non-clinical staff. Working on a locum basis with us is a great way for experienced clinicians to nurture their skillset, as well as to take advantage of continued professional development opportunities and expand their professional network.

If you are interested in our locum opportunities, or would like to hear more about the permanent roles we have in your area, contact Ana on 0114 275 7421 or send an email to ana.bogdanova@chase-medical.com.

Our registration chat is easy and free, involving a short phone call about your skills, experience and what you are looking for in terms of work. Once that has been completed, you will have a personal consultant, alongside a wider team of friendly recruitment experts, who will work hard to find the most suitable opportunities for you. You will also gain access to all of our available shifts and our very own Chase Medical app, which you can use to browse, book and keep track of those.

Know someone else who might be interested in the locum or permanent opportunities we offer? Get in touch as you can earn up to £500 for recommending a friend!