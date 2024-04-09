Bank Registered Nurse - Endoscopy | Competitive pay rates | Bristol | Free On-site Parking



Spire Bristol Hospital is looking for a highly motivated and Endoscopy Nurse to join their friendly team on a bank/ad-hoc basis.



Duties and responsibilities

Working within a highly supportive team as an Endoscopy Nurse at Spire Bristol, you will be responsible for providing excellent patient care. You will be responsible for doing pre-assessments, admitting patients into the endoscopy unit, assisting the consultants and discharging patients from the unit. You will participate in all general endoscopy procedures and necessary training will be provided in this.



Who we're looking for

- You must be a registered nurse or ODP with a valid NMC or HCPC registration

- You must have experience in Endoscopy

- Excellent communication skills

- Good team player



Benefits:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave

Free Car Parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

