Physiotherapy Manager (Interim)

Interim Physiotherapy Manager | Physiotherapy | Band 7 | Southend | Full Time

Spire Wellesley Hospital are recruiting an Interim Physiotherapist Manager to join their warm and friendly team. This is to cover maternity leave for a 12-month period, working 37.5 hours per week. This is an excellent opportunity for someone with previous leadership experience to take the next step in their career.

Spire Wellesley Hospital has 3 Theatres (2 laminar flow) and an endoscopy unit, a 33 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Bariatrics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology, ENT.

Duties and responsibilities

To take a lead role in the advanced physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis and treatment of patients. These patients may have complex and/or chronic presentations.

To provide exemplary physiotherapy care for patients while managing the physiotherapy department.

To ensure the physiotherapy team delivers effective treatment to clients by providing excellent clinical and managerial leadership.

To meet the Annual Operating Plan (AOP) and effect service level in line with departmental and hospital business plan.

To market, promote and profile the service to all customer groups.

.Who we're looking for

Degree (BSc Hons Physiotherapy) or equivalent with HCPC registration, no restrictions or conditions to practice.

Significant post qualification experience as a senior physiotherapist/ team leader

Experience of leading teams to success in the areas listed above

The ability to think analytically and problem solve where needed

Excellent communication with patients and colleagues alike

Ability to understand key business processes and complex business issues

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free parking on site

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.