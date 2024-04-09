Oncology Nurse | Competitive salary - dependent on experience | Part time-29 hours per week | Permanent | Havant, Hampshire | Access to training and developmental opportunities

Spire Portsmouth Hospital has an exciting opportunity for an Oncology nurse to join their amazing team.

We work closely and flexibly with dynamic oncologists and haematologists in delivering a range of treatments to patients with breast, colorectal, prostate and haematological cancers. Our award winning CPD and a supportive team means you're able to develop your skills and develop in your career.

Spire Portsmouth Hospital offers world-class care within beautiful surroundings and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, you can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to personalised treatments and as much aftercare as you clinically need.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Organisation of certain parts of the cancer journey

Cannulation and delivery of chemotherapy

Patient/relative/ carer support, education and delivery of information

Supporting outpatient oncology clinics where bad news may be delivered

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

Promote best practice in health and safety and security.

Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Qualified in venepuncture and cannulation and the use of CVAD's with evidence of regular competency assessment

Working towards a post registration qualification in a clinical cancer specialism

Have a minimum of 1-2 years' experience working in a similar environment

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Strong Assessment skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sherine Lowers @ email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications