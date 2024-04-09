Bank Healthcare Assistant - Ward

Health Care Assistant| Surgical Ward | Cheshire | Bank

Bank Healthcare Assistants | Surgical Wards | Spire Cheshire Hospital, Warrington | Surgical Experience Desired

Spire Cheshire Hospital are looking for experienced and dedicated Healthcare Assistants to join their Bank working as part of their Surgical Ward team.

This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns

Duties and responsibilities:

In this fast-paced role, you will be required to assist our Clinical team in providing exemplary Care within the department, whilst providing Healthcare Assistance to our Nursing team.

As a HCA, duties will include routine tasks related to the delivery of care to ensure our patient's health and well-being.

You will move and set up diagnostic equipment (after training) and other resources, as well as applying technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment.

You must have experience or a willingness to learn both Venepuncture and ECG Recording.

Who we're looking for:

As an experienced HCA, you will be fundamental in providing Healthcare Support to our Clinical Team to ensure patients receive the best possible personal care.

NVQ Level 3 in Health and Social Care or equivalent is essential

Must have previous experience working as an HCA in an hospital setting, surgical ward, or ward experience

System literacy is essential; MS Office and SAP is desirable

Must be accurate and have a strong desire for attention to detail.

Benefits

e offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.1

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.