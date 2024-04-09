Bank Healthcare Assistant - Ward

Health Care Assistant| Surgical Ward | Cheshire | Bank
Bank Healthcare Assistants | Surgical Wards | Spire Cheshire Hospital, Warrington | Surgical Experience Desired
Spire Cheshire Hospital are looking for experienced and dedicated Healthcare Assistants to join their Bank working as part of their Surgical Ward team.
This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns
Duties and responsibilities:
- In this fast-paced role, you will be required to assist our Clinical team in providing exemplary Care within the department, whilst providing Healthcare Assistance to our Nursing team.
- As a HCA, duties will include routine tasks related to the delivery of care to ensure our patient's health and well-being.
- You will move and set up diagnostic equipment (after training) and other resources, as well as applying technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment.
- You must have experience or a willingness to learn both Venepuncture and ECG Recording.
Who we're looking for:
As an experienced HCA, you will be fundamental in providing Healthcare Support to our Clinical Team to ensure patients receive the best possible personal care.
- NVQ Level 3 in Health and Social Care or equivalent is essential
- Must have previous experience working as an HCA in an hospital setting, surgical ward, or ward experience
- System literacy is essential; MS Office and SAP is desirable
- Must be accurate and have a strong desire for attention to detail.
Benefits
e offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.
We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.