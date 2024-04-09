For Employers
Bank Healthcare Assistant - Ward
Spire Healthcare
Warrington
Warrington
3 hours ago
Posted date
3 hours ago
Entry / Junior
Entry / Junior
Full-time / Part-time
Full-time / Part-time
Medicine / Healthcare
Medicine / Healthcare

Health Care Assistant| Surgical Ward | Cheshire | Bank

Bank Healthcare Assistants | Surgical Wards | Spire Cheshire Hospital, Warrington | Surgical Experience Desired

Spire Cheshire Hospital are looking for experienced and dedicated Healthcare Assistants to join their Bank working as part of their Surgical Ward team.

This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns

Duties and responsibilities:

  • In this fast-paced role, you will be required to assist our Clinical team in providing exemplary Care within the department, whilst providing Healthcare Assistance to our Nursing team.
  • As a HCA, duties will include routine tasks related to the delivery of care to ensure our patient's health and well-being.
  • You will move and set up diagnostic equipment (after training) and other resources, as well as applying technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment.
  • You must have experience or a willingness to learn both Venepuncture and ECG Recording.

Who we're looking for:

As an experienced HCA, you will be fundamental in providing Healthcare Support to our Clinical Team to ensure patients receive the best possible personal care.

  • NVQ Level 3 in Health and Social Care or equivalent is essential
  • Must have previous experience working as an HCA in an hospital setting, surgical ward, or ward experience
  • System literacy is essential; MS Office and SAP is desirable
  • Must be accurate and have a strong desire for attention to detail.

Benefits

e offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

  • Bank colleagues are paid weekly
  • We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
  • Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
  • Access to Spire Healthcare pension
  • Free uniform
  • Free DBS
  • Full induction, including mandatory training updates
  • Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
  • Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.1

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.

