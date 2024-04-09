OPD ATO / Healthcare Assistant - Cardiology

Healthcare Assistant | ODP/ATO Cardiology | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary plus fantastic benefits | Full Time | Bristol

Spire Bristol is looking for a highly motivated and experienced Healthcare Assistant to join the Cardiology team on a permanent basis.

Our vision is to be recognised as an excellent healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.

Job Purpose

- Assist consultant cardiologist with exercise tolerance tests (ie Treadmills)

- Perform electrocardiograms (ECGs)

- Clean, prepare, apply and remove ambulatory ECG, holter monitors and blood pressure monitors

- Undertake clinical evaluation of results, reporting acute or abnormal findings to senior staff or consultant

- Assist cardiac physiologists with organisation and running of diagnostic and consultant lists

- Assist with receptionist and clerical duties within the department including appointment booking/ amendment, telephone queries, filing and clinic preparation

- Assist nursing staff in cardiology pre-assessment (POA) clinic

- Carry out phlebotomy (if experienced to carry out)

Duties and responsibilities:

1. Develop practice in addressing and assessing an individual's health and wellbeing needs

2. Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

3. Develop knowledge and practice in an area of work

4. Develops a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security

5. Develop and improve services

6. Improve quality

7. Enable people to exercise their rights and promote their equality and diversity

8. Plan, monitor and quality assure the application of technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment

What we are looking for:

- Experience in addressing and assessing an individual's health and wellbeing needs

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

- Experience of an environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security

- Experience of improving quality and services

- Support to patients rights and promote their equality and diversity

- Will need hospital experience and ideally experience in Cardiology

- A minimum NVQ level 3 in Health & social care

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

About Us

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.
































