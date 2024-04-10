We currently have an amazing opportunity for a qualified Pharmacy Dispenser, who is interested in working in Primary care.

A brilliant GP practice in Oundle is currently looking to expand its team and take on a Pharmacy Dispenser on a permanent basic contract, working full time.

You must have an NVQ level 2 qualification, your main duties will be dispensing, ordering stock and helping patients with queries. When stock to sent to the surgery it'll be your responsibility to make sure all items received are ticked and Controlled Drug medications are entered correctly in the CD Register and fridge items are stored in the fridge immediately.

The surgery has 11000 patients on their list, with 5 GPs, 7 Nurses, 3 HCA etc. You'll be well supported within the role, working alongside a Dispensary Supervisor. The surgery have a Good CQC ratings across the board, and have managed to maintain this standard for a number of years, demonstrating excellent patient care.

The surgery has a small carpark on site which is free to use for staff members, they use EMIS web onsite so some experience with this IT system would be very beneficial although not essential for an application. The surgery is just East of Retford, DN22, a 10 minutes' drive from Retfrod and Gainsborough town centres, or about 30 minutes' drive from Lincoln.

Why this job:

£12.50 per hour

5 weeks of Annual leave

Good CQC report

Parking on site

NHS Pension

Employee discount

If you are interested in this role, please don't hesitate to contact Rob:

Email: robert.bellamy@chase-medical.com

Phone: 0114 275 7421