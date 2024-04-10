Bank Radiographer

General Radiographer| Imaging | Bank-Flexible Working | Southampton

Spire Southampton Hospital has an exciting opportunity to join the staffing bank as a General Radiographer in the Imaging Department. The Radiology team plays a vital role in providing excellent patient outcomes. The successful applicant will be rewarded with an interesting and varied role.

Spire Southampton provides a wide range of services including day care and inpatient and outpatient services. The main activity is elective (planned) surgery and more complex procedures such as cardiac and spinal surgery are supported by the onsite critical care facilities. The hospital works in partnership with local NHS acute hospital trusts, for example in recent provision of robotic surgery, and there is a large refurbished outpatient department along with extensive diagnostic imaging services

Duties and responsibilities:

- You'll work collaboratively to deliver a high quality, professional radiographic service that adapts in line with new technologies and clinical developments

- Make sound considered judgements and informed decisions on the imaging required and then provide highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients

- Team working is a big part of this role, so successful working relationships with our Nurses, Physiotherapists and expert Consultants will be a defining factor in delivering the outstanding patient care we are proud of

- Participate in audit, hospital wide focus groups and IRMER QA programmes.

Who we're looking for:

- Degree or its equivalent in Radiography

- Current Registration with HCPC with no restriction on practise

- Good understanding of the IRMER regulation

- Experience of working in Theatre, X-ray, and fluoroscopy

- Experience in CT would be advantageous

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please email Sherine Lowers @

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications