Scrub Theatre Practitioner

Theatre Practitioner | Scrub | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Full-Time, Permanent | Tunbridge Wells | Fully funded training programs and career progression opportunities | £3,000 Joining Bonus (subject to T&C's)

Spire Tunbridge Wells are looking for an enthusiastic and dynamic Theatre Practitioner to join their team on a permanent basis. This is an exciting opportunity to gain experience in one of the UK's leading Private Healthcare Providers with fantastic CPD on offer.

We are looking for practitioners that have experience in Orthopaedics, General, Gynae, ENT , Urology, Laparoscopy and Ophthalmic, however training will be available if unfamiliar in any speciality.

Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Please note that due to the rural location of our hospital you must have access to your own transport.



Duties and responsibilities

Assist in scrubbing for Consultant led surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism, such as orthopedics, cosmetics, gynae and ENT to name a few.

You will assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

Qualified ODP/Scrub Nurse.

NMC or HCPC registered with no restrictions on your pin.

Orthopaedic experience would be highly desirable.

At least 2 years scrub experience.

Have been employed in a surgical/Theatre setting.

You will be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment.

Working Hours: Full-Time

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.