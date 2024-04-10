Staff Nurse | Surgical-Inpatient | Salary - dependent on experience | Southampton | Full time- shift based | Access to training and development opportunities | £,3000- joining bonus

Spire Southampton Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Staff Nurse to join their close knit and friendly team. The successful applicant will be working on a 28 bed orthopaedic ward where there are routine and planned surgery and procedures including:

- Total hip replacements.

- Total and hemi knee replacements

- Spinal surgery including correction of scoliosis surgery.

- Feet, hand and shoulder surgery.

Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures, you will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others.

Who we are looking for

- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Have a minimum of 2 years post-graduation experience.

- Have been employed in a Surgical setting

- Excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

-

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sherine Lowers on 07885706278 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

