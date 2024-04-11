Ward Sister / Charge Nurse | Private Hospital | Surgical Ward | Competitive Salary | Full Time | Fylde Coast |

Spire Fylde Coast Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a Ward Sister / Charge Nurse to join their team on a permanent basis, working full time hours.

You will work with a supportive team that includes nurses, senior nurses and senior management, ensuring teams deliver effective patient care by providing excellent clinical and managerial leadership.

Spire Fylde Coast Hospital is based in the seaside town of Blackpool. We have 3 operating theatres undertaking a wide range of procedures in Orthopaedics, ENT, Spines, Ophthalmic, Urology, Vascular, Gynaecology, Endoscopy, Plastics and General Surgery.

Duties and responsibilities

Manage the assessment, planning, implementation and evaluation of planned care for patients

Display effective management of clinical teams, in a safe and caring environment, in the most efficient and clinically effective way

Support the Ward Manager and Head of Clinical Services in the overall management of the healthcare environment.

Develop own knowledge and practice and assist others to continually professionally develop

Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas, and work practices

Develop and improve services

Who we're looking for

You will be a Qualified Nurse who holds a valid NMC registration with no restrictions or conditions

You will have experience of working at Sister/Charge Nurse level in a Surgical unit

Substantial post-registration CPD in management and other clinically related subjects would be advantageous

Excellent communication skills

Someone who can lead by example.

Autonomous decision maker

Strong Leadership/coordinator skills

Working Hours: 37.5 hours per week across a varied rota including nights and weekends

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: 09/05/2024 If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving on or 07710855095

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.