Bank Staff Nurse | Surgical Ward | Private Hospital | Competitive Rates of Pay | Chatham

Spire Alexandra Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Bank Staff Nurse to join their friendly team on a bank/temporary basis. This role is based in a fast pace environment that will requires quick thinking. The successful applicant will work as a part of a team providing exemplary planned care for post-operative patients

The Spire Alexandra hospital is located in Kent approximately eight miles from Maidstone and five miles from Chatham. We offer everything from health screening and checks, to acute and minor surgery through to professional recovery and rehabilitation. Our facilities boast two laminar flow theatres and 32 beds across two ward areas, an endoscopy suite, imaging department, physiotherapy and outpatient consulting rooms. Our outpatient department is open six days a week, including evenings, offering flexible appointments for patients

Duties and responsibilities

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures, so you will work as a part of a team assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others

Who we're looking for

NMC registered Nurse with no restriction on practice

It would be advantageous to have at least 12 months experience of working in Surgical settings

Excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave

Free Car Parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people