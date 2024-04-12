Advanced Nurse Practitioner - Buxton

Flexible, locum, hourly pay

Have you ever considered working on a more flexible rota that suits your work/life balance? Fancy earning some extra cash on the lead up to Summer? Then look no further! Chase Medical are looking for experienced nurse practitioners willing to take up locum shifts in the Buxton area! These shifts can be booked in advance or on an ad hoc basis, with flexible working hours and the chance to enhance your CPD.

Other benefits that Chase Medical can offer are:

Dedicated recruiters who are on hand to help.

Easy access to shifts via the Chase Medical app, less stress on your side!

Experience in new surgeries. You can build professional relationships with other medical staff.

Competitive pay rates ranging from £40.50-£68 per hour (including holiday pay).

No obligation to take shifts that you don't want to.

If you're new to locum work and would like more information on how it could benefit you. Call Rowan on 01142757421 and he would be happy to talk you through the process.

Advanced Nurse Practitioners applying for this role must have experience in:

Primary care settings.

Independent prescribing.

Minor Illness.

Got more skills you'd like to share? Email Rowan at rowan.griffiths@chase-medical.com and he can organise a quick and informal chat with you over the phone.

Permanent opportunities also available!

Are you interested in a new full or part-time role? Get in touch! At Chase Medical we have a permanent team that can be on hand to assist you in finding your new dream job! Call Rowan on 01142757421 for more information.

About Chase Medical:

We're a specialist primary care agency with over 12 years of experience working with staff in general practice. We provide locum and permanent work for both clinical and non-clinical staff with dedicated recruiters on hand to walk you through the process. You'll always be in contact with a friendly member of our team that will consider your skills and preferences, tailoring the shifts you're sent as such.

Registering with us is a quick and easy process that will grant you access to the shifts we have available in your area, taking no longer than 15 minutes of your time.

Any referrals?

With our referral scheme you can be awarded up to £500 for a successful referral! Give Rowan a call on 01142757421 if you know someone who would love this opportunity!