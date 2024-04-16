Bank Orthopaedic Scrub Practitioner | Theatres | Southend | Bank, No Nights

Spire Wellesley has an exciting opportunity for a Bank Orthopaedic Scrub Practitioner, to join our experienced on an ad hoc basis. Major Orthopaedic experience is essential for this role.

Spire Wellesley offers comprehensive private hospital services in a comfortable and relaxed environment to patients from across Essex. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, from the very best medical professionals, to our attentive and highly experienced support staff.

The Wellesley has 3 Theatres (2 laminar flow) and an endoscopy unit, a 33 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Bariatrics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology and ENT. We have had a recent Theatre refurbishment to further upgrade our theatre environment and bringing cutting edge technology to our hospital.

Duties and responsibilities:

We are looking for a Registered Nurse or ODP who has Major Orthopaedic Scrub experience. The role covers multi-specialties therefore this is a fantastic opportunity to branch out and develop your knowledge and experience.

The 3 operating theatres are busy throughout the day, but every day is never the same due to the diversity of the workload, making this theatre department a fantastic place to work

We prefer our theatre staff to be as multi-skilled as possible, so ideally you will be able to work across scrub, anaesthetics and/or recovery, but many of our staff specialise in just one or two areas. Most importantly our theatre staff are experienced in a variety of surgical procedures or are willing to learn new procedures and techniques under expert supervision. These will include general, ophthalmology, bariatric, urology, gynaecology to name a few.

This is a bank role on an ad hoc basis.

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC/HCPC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions.

A minimum of 2 years' experience in orthopaedics including major orthopaedics.

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Working as part of the Theatre Team to provide a high standard of efficient, individualised patient care.

Strong communication skills

Participate fully as a team member.

Benefits:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly.

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Free Car Parking

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.