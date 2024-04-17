ANP

Bursledon (Hampshire)

A PCN with Good CQC rated GP sites in Bursledon (Hampshire) are looking to hire an ANP (Advanced Nurse Practitioner) to join their team on a permanent full-time basis. The PCN are looking for someone who holds either a MSc or Level 7 qualification and ideally comes from a Primary Care background. Day to day duties will include Assess, Diagnose, Treat & Refer, Telephone Triage, Clinical Examination, Minor Illness.

What's on Offer?

Up to £57,349 p/annum (DoE & Skills & Negotiable)

5 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

NHS Pension

Parking On-site

Good CQC Sites

Supportive Team & Network

Career Progression & Development Opportunities

Flexibility

The PCN use EMIS Web and the successful applicant will be working alongside Salaried GPs, GP Registrars, ANPs, PNs, Paramedics, Pharmacists, Physician Associates, HCAs and more. The PCN offer flexible working, a supportive and collaborative working environment, opportunities to progress, and other benefits.

If you are interested in this role or would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role isn't for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500!