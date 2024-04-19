Bank Registered Nurse - Outpatient

Bank Registered Nurse-Outpatients | Bristol | Competitive Pay | Free Parking



Spire Bristol Hospital are looking for a passionate and reliable Staff Nurse to join our team on the Bank within our Outpatients Department.



At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion and our vision is to be recognised as an excellent healthcare business. We are committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues. Our ward is a busy and lively place to work, we are looking for Registered Nurses with experience of working in a busy multi-disciplinary environment and have some previous experience of day case general surgery or orthopaedic knowledge would be helpful in this role.



Duties and responsibilities

- You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and wellbeing needs.

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

- Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

- Promote best practice in health and safety and security.

- Assist in maintaining and developing services.



.Who we're looking for

- You will be a Registered Nurse.

- Be used to working in teams with minimum supervision.

- Experience of working in an acute environment.

- Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration.

- A surgical background is desirable but we are happy to consider Nurses with an interest in developing their experience in this field.



Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave

- Free Car Parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications













