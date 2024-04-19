Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Havant

Chase Medical is currently on the lookout for experienced Advanced Nurse Practitioner, who is interested in taking on locum work in Havant and the surrounding area at the great hourly rate of £40.50 - £68 (holiday pay included).

As we offer flexibility and have a no minimum hours booked policy, working on a locum basis with Chase Medical will ensure that you are fully in control of your own work schedule - you pick up only the shifts that are suitable for you and you can tailor them to your other professional and personal commitments.

If you hold formal qualifications in Minor Illness and Independent Prescribing, have recent experience within a Nurse Practitioner role in the Primary Care sector, you can apply right now to gain access to those roles.

Alternatively, if you would like to hear more about the current job opportunities we have in your area, please contact Ana on 0114 275 7421. You could also send your CV to ana.bogdanova@chase-medical.com.

We also offer permanent opportunities, if that is something you would be interested in instead.

About Chase Medical

Chase Medical is a specialist Primary Care recruitment agency, working with a range of clinical and non-clinical staff within the Primary Care Sector. We have a dedicated team working to matching staff with the most suitable roles for them and we continue to build on our decade-long experience. We take pride in our strong relationships with our staff members and our ability to support them in finding both permanent work and locum shifts.

We offer a free and easy registration process, and you will have a dedicated recruitment consultant who will have a quick chat with you to learn about your skills and work preferences, and work hard to find you the work you want.

Interested in what we have to offer? Please contact Ana on 0114 275 7421, or send your CV to ana.bogdanova@chase-medical.com.

Know someone else that might be interested? You can earn up to £500 for each successful referral.