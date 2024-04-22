Cardiac Staff Nurse | Surgical Wards | Band 5/6 depending on experience |Manchester | Full Time | Outstanding CQC Rating

Spire Manchester is now recruiting an experienced Cardiac Staff Nurse to join their warm and friendly team on the wards.

Spire Manchester Hospital is a £65m state-of-the-art healthcare facility offering you the opportunity to work across a wide variety of specialisms. You will be able to develop your clinical skills in a modern and progressive environment.

The Manchester team currently consists of over 800 colleagues and we are rapidly expanding as we increase the scope of services we provide across our experienced and dynamic teams.

Duties and responsibilities

Delivering excellent patient care to post-surgical patients including but not limited to post Cardiac Patients

Working on a ratio of 1 nurse to 5 or 6 patients giving you the time to give complete care to your patients.

Admitting and discharging patients

Liasing with other departments such as Theatres, Pharmacy, Imaging and Physio

Who we're looking for

Registered Nurse with NMC registration

Have Cardaic experince, ideally on a ward setting

Good team work ethic

Enthusiastic and energetic professional

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue.

From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker on 07525887973 or e-mail

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications



