Registered Nurse Surgical Ward

Surgical Ward Staff Nurse

Staff Nurse | Surgical Ward | Band 5 equivalent | London East | Full Time.

Spire London East Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a surgical ward nurse to join our experienced and dynamic team. Working with a wide variety of specialisms you will be able to develop your clinical skills in a modern and supportive environment. This is a full time position, working 37.5 hours per week, with a variety of shift patterns including earlies, lates, long days and nights.

Spire London East Hospital (formerly Spire Roding) is located in Redbridge, on the borders of East London and Essex. We offer comprehensive private hospital services, ranging from outpatient clinics and physiotherapy to surgery and diagnostic tests in a relaxed, clean and comfortable environment.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will be joining this high performing team of experienced nurses who constantly receive excellent patient satisfaction feedback.

Delivering excellent patient care to post-surgical patients.

Good team working.

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions.

Have a minimum of 12 months surgical nursing experience.

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care.

Strong communication skills.

Flexible

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park.

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850 725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.